Business

Iowa receives an A rating in manufacturing in Ball State's 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard

State earns high marks for logistics, human capital

Kinze Manufacturing press operator Margaret Zukowski places blanks in a hydraulic press to be stamped into a part used i
Kinze Manufacturing press operator Margaret Zukowski places blanks in a hydraulic press to be stamped into a part used in manufacturing products at Kinze Manufacturing in Williamsburg, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa was one of five states to earn an A grade for manufacturing in Ball State University’s 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard.

It marks the 12th consecutive year that the report, compiled by the Muncie, Indiana-based university’s Center for Business and Economic Research, has given Iowa an A.

None of the states surrounding Iowa received an A. Wisconsin had a B rating, and Minnesota had a B-minus rating.

Ball State looks at a variety of factors, ranging from tax climate to productivity and innovation.

Iowa’s best subcategories were logistics with a B and human capital with a B-plus. The state did not have any subcategories with an A, though. In 2019, Iowa received an A in human capital.

The state’s worker benefit costs also slipped from a C-minus to D-plus. Iowa’s only F came in tax climate.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Immigrant, minority-owned businesses get grants in Johnson County

Unemployment insurance tax rate to remain same in 2021

DKW Art Gallery back in business in Marion

First Black-owned restaurant in Cedar Rapids opened in 1886

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Iowa's university counties have over 30% positive coronavirus tests

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Black Lives Matter protester arrested after shining laser beam into UI officers' eyes, police say

Homeowner shoots intruder after bizarre night in Palo, authorities say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.