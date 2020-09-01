Iowa receives an A rating in manufacturing in Ball State's 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard

Iowa was one of five states to earn an A grade for manufacturing in Ball State University’s 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard.

It marks the 12th consecutive year that the report, compiled by the Muncie, Indiana-based university’s Center for Business and Economic Research, has given Iowa an A.

None of the states surrounding Iowa received an A. Wisconsin had a B rating, and Minnesota had a B-minus rating.

Ball State looks at a variety of factors, ranging from tax climate to productivity and innovation.

Iowa’s best subcategories were logistics with a B and human capital with a B-plus. The state did not have any subcategories with an A, though. In 2019, Iowa received an A in human capital.

The state’s worker benefit costs also slipped from a C-minus to D-plus. Iowa’s only F came in tax climate.

