Johnson County businesses eligible for up to $2 million in low-interest SBA loans

Eligibility based on 'financial impact' of Aug. 10 derecho

Johnson County's eligibility comes afer U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue's Oct. 20 designation of an agricultural disaster
Johnson County’s eligibility comes afer U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue’s Oct. 20 designation of an agricultural disaster. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Johnson County businesses are eligible now for low-interest loans of up to $2 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans look to “offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by the derecho,” according to a news release.

The loans can last up to 30 years at a 3 percent interest rate for businesses and 2.75 percent interest rate for not-for-profits.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage,” said Tanya Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, in the release.

Linn County and several other counties in Iowa are already eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Johnson County’s eligibility came following U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s Oct. 20 designation of an agricultural disaster.

Garfield said the loans are available for businesses either directly affected directly by the derecho or “dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses” because of the derecho.

Ranchers and farmers must go through the Farm Service Agency, not the SBA.

Applications are due June 21, 2021, and can be found at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

