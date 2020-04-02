Iowa jobless benefits claims rise again due to coronavirus epidemic

DES MOINES — Iowa saw another spike in unemployment benefit claims Thursday due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The number of initial claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor, filed between Sunday and Saturday, was 58,453. There were 55,963 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 2,490 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.

Iowa Workforce Development officials report a total of $13,724,986 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending on March 27. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 54,461.

The breakdown of claims filed by economic sectors included accommodation and food services (12,519), health care and social assistance (7,490), manufacturing (7,168), retail trade (5,888) and other services (3,780).

Thursday’s report topped last week’s numbers when 41,890 Iowans filed for weekly unemployment benefits.

IWD officials say that continue to process unemployment insurance claims in a timely fashion. However, the agency is not authorized to release payments and it may be several weeks before they are made, according to a department news release.

Affected Iowans are urged to visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for initial and weekly unemployment insurance claims and for the most-updated information on the CARES act benefits and payments.

IWD officials also say they continue to receive an unprecedented level of calls.

“We know waits of more than 15 minutes may occur. However, we are answering almost 80 percent of these calls, so remain on the line and we should get to your call prior to 4:30 p.m.,” according to the IWD news release.

“You can also send an email to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov. We have been successful in answering most emails within 24 hours,” agency officials said in the release. “We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits receives those benefits in a timely manner.”

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

