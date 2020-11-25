Iowa has largest increase in new unemployment claims since April

New unemployment claims in Iowa jumped by 3,466 last week to 9,458, marking the largest single-week increase in new unemployment claims since the week of April 4.

It’s the first time Iowa has seen 9,000 new unemployment claims in a single week since the week of July 11.

Continuing claims had the largest single-week increase since May, rising from 34,802 to 37,112 last week.

The rise in unemployment claims fits a seasonal trend. Iowa usually sees its highest unemployment numbers every year between November and February. Iowa Workforce Development said about 43.6 percent of claims are not related to coronavirus.

The manufacturing sector had 1,622 claims, followed by construction with 1,271, self-employed and independent contractors with 1,245, health care and social assistance with 920 and accommodation and food services with 780.

Iowans received $10.3 million in standard unemployment benefits, $8.3 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.5 million in retroactive payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which expired at the end of July

These numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com