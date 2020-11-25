Business

Iowa has largest increase in new unemployment claims since April

More than 9,000 new claims for first time in more than four months

A man wears a mask while walking under a
A man wears a mask while walking under a "Now Hiring" sign at a CVS Pharmacy in May 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

New unemployment claims in Iowa jumped by 3,466 last week to 9,458, marking the largest single-week increase in new unemployment claims since the week of April 4.

It’s the first time Iowa has seen 9,000 new unemployment claims in a single week since the week of July 11.

Continuing claims had the largest single-week increase since May, rising from 34,802 to 37,112 last week.

The rise in unemployment claims fits a seasonal trend. Iowa usually sees its highest unemployment numbers every year between November and February. Iowa Workforce Development said about 43.6 percent of claims are not related to coronavirus.

The manufacturing sector had 1,622 claims, followed by construction with 1,271, self-employed and independent contractors with 1,245, health care and social assistance with 920 and accommodation and food services with 780.

Iowans received $10.3 million in standard unemployment benefits, $8.3 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.5 million in retroactive payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which expired at the end of July

These numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hy-Vee pulls two Short Cuts veggie mix products due to listeria concerns

Save money this season with LED holiday lights

Iowa turkeys 'Corn' and 'Cob' ready for big moment: A pardon from Donald Trump

Texas workers helping with derecho recovery will be paid

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa fraternity deregistered after high-risk hazing, forced drinking, verbal assaults

Marion library board fires director without explanation

Can I get COVID-19 from double-dipping a chip? UI expert answers pandemic holiday questions

Coronavirus data heading in 'right direction' Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Pick your own Christmas trees at these Eastern Iowa farms

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.