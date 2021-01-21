Business

Iowa ethanol production drops 12 percent in 2020

Industry leader attributes losses to coronavirus, EPA policy

Monte Shaw (from left) of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Grant Kimberley of the Iowa Biodiesel Board and Craig Fl
Monte Shaw (from left) of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Grant Kimberley of the Iowa Biodiesel Board and Craig Floss of the Iowa Corn Growers Association speak during a news conference at the Iowa Corn Growers Association’s offices in Johnston in 2019. (Erin Murphy/Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau)

Iowa’s ethanol producers saw a 12 percent drop in production in 2020, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Thursday.

It marks the second consecutive year ethanol production declined after a record-breaking 2018, which saw production of 4.35 billion gallons.

Production in 2020 was at 3.7 million gallons.

Monte Shaw, the association’s executive director, cited less fuel consumption due to the pandemic, obstacles to global trade and Renewable Fuel Standard exemptions under the Trump administration for the 2020 losses.

“While a pandemic is unpredictable and trade disputes are difficult to resolve, there are steps that our leaders can take today to begin to heal the demand destruction done to Iowa’s ethanol producers,” Shaw said in a news release.

“President Biden can instruct his EPA to properly enforce the RFS as Congress intended.”

Biodiesel production in Iowa increased, though, from 342 million to 351 million gallons.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa sees decrease in unemployment claims, begins issuing extra $300 per week

Indigo Room restaurant, Hotel Millwright bring something new to Amana

Equal pay for equal work: Can you sue for pay discrimination?

Chew on This: Tiki bar and taco restaurant coming to Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

If I have allergies, should I be worried about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference, gives COVID vaccine updates (replay)

St. Luke's counselor says in complaint he and trans patients harassed by staff

Gov. Reynolds proposes school choice - charter schools, private school scholarships, ability to transfer out of districts

Mariannette Miller-Meeks asking U.S. House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.