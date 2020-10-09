CORONAVIRUS

Iowans 'at risk of disconnection' can receive up to $2,000 for help with utility bills

#x201c;Iowans, especially our low-income citizens have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,#x201d; says D
“Iowans, especially our low-income citizens have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Debi Durham, head of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:33PM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowa continues to set daily records in the number of hospitalized COVI ...

02:18PM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowans 'at risk of disconnection' can receive up to $2,000 for help wi ...

06:00AM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowa nursing home residents suffering from loneliness may soon find re ...

02:58PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

National jobless claims remain at historical high
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Eligible households “at risk of disconnection” from an electric, natural gas or water utility could receive up to $2,000 for their bills through the Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

Iowans who experienced a loss of income because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, have their primary residence in Iowa, receive an annual income that is 80 percent of the median household income for the county and have an unpaid utility bill balance are eligible.

“Iowans, especially our low-income citizens have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority.

“We are proud to make available this program offering to help our most vulnerable maintain critical utility services.”

The program is part of the $14.5 million in federal funds Reynolds allocated in July for utility relief.

Applications are available at iowahousingrecovery.com and open until Nov. 20 or whenever funds run out.

If the application is approved, the state will send the funds directly to the utility.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:33PM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowa continues to set daily records in the number of hospitalized COVI ...

02:18PM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowans 'at risk of disconnection' can receive up to $2,000 for help wi ...

06:00AM | Fri, October 09, 2020

Iowa nursing home residents suffering from loneliness may soon find re ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa continues to set daily records in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Iowa nursing home residents suffering from loneliness may soon find relief

National jobless claims remain at historical high

Virus hospitalizations set another record in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

After derecho, displaced family grapples with COVID-19 away from home

ICAD launches three-year, $3 million Designing Our Future campaign

Fifth-, sixth-graders find their place at new Linn-Mar intermediate schools

Coralville Mayor John Lundell reflects on 'roller coaster ride' of 2020

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe