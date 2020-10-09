Iowans 'at risk of disconnection' can receive up to $2,000 for help with utility bills

Eligible households “at risk of disconnection” from an electric, natural gas or water utility could receive up to $2,000 for their bills through the Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

Iowans who experienced a loss of income because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, have their primary residence in Iowa, receive an annual income that is 80 percent of the median household income for the county and have an unpaid utility bill balance are eligible.

“Iowans, especially our low-income citizens have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority.

“We are proud to make available this program offering to help our most vulnerable maintain critical utility services.”

The program is part of the $14.5 million in federal funds Reynolds allocated in July for utility relief.

Applications are available at iowahousingrecovery.com and open until Nov. 20 or whenever funds run out.

If the application is approved, the state will send the funds directly to the utility.

