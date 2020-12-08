Tipton receives IEDA grant worth almost $200,000

The City of Tipton received a $189,185 grant Tuesday from Iowa Economic Development Authority for improvements to its water system.

Tipton was one of 10 recipients of Community Development Block Grants worth a combined $3.2 million.

“These awards help Iowa communities thrive by enabling them to improve water and sewer systems, enhance housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk Iowans, and make transformative changes to downtown districts,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a news release.

IEDA chose recipients based on “benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project,” according to the news release.

Tipton’s project has an additional $162,000 in funding from local and other sources.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the program. IEDA is responsible for administering the funds in non-metropolitan areas.

