Corridor economic groups want more hemp, fewer trade barriers in 2020

Among the state and federal policy priorities they aim to push in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce hope to build up the region’s workforce, improve the business environment and enhance communities.

“Certain issues will inevitably take years to cross the finish line, if ever,” the Corridor groups said in a news release Friday. “Maintaining consistent advocacy for topics that are vital to our region is another tactic we employ.”

Among the groups’ 2020 priorities for the Iowa Legislature are funding for K-12 public schools and the Grant Wood Area Education Agency, as well as Future Ready Iowa initiatives such as the Employer Innovation Fund and Last Dollar Scholar.

They also support pro-growth regulations for a commercial hemp industry in Iowa.

At the federal level, the economic entities’ priorities include immigration changes, including reaching a permanent solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients, eliminating tariffs and other trade barriers for small business owners and farmers and lowering financial barriers for aspiring pilots.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 2020 policy priorities at a legislative launch Thursday evening, at Cedar Ridge Vineyards Winery and Distillery in Swisher.

A full list of the groups’ priorities can be viewed at https://bit.ly/38xKV1j.

