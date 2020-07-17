CORONAVIRUS

State launches Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program

IEDA uses funds from CARES Act to provide grants up to $7,500 each

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, speaks at a news conference on COVID-19 at the State E
Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, speaks at a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:46AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

State launches Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program

11:00AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

10:27AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when ...

09:05AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Video: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to discuss return to school
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa Economic Development Authority launched its Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program Friday morning, the department announced, with grants up to $7,500 going to small businesses in the state.

The program will give $14.5 million in CARES Act funding to companies with fewer than 50 employees and a non-residential location. To be eligible, businesses also must have unpaid utility bills between March 17 and June 30 and not have received funding through IEDA’s Small Business Relief Grant Program.

Businesses do not need to be open during the entire pandemic, but they must be open at the time of the application.

“Iowa’s small businesses and nonprofits keep our communities and our economy moving forward, and they have been hit hard in these unprecedented times,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a statement.

Applications, available at iowabusinessrecovery.com, will be open through August 21 or when the funds are depleted.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:46AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

State launches Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program

11:00AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

10:27AM | Fri, July 17, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowan describes the toll coronavirus took on his family

Gov. Kim Reynolds to direct all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins

Video: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to discuss return to school

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

Cedar Rapids man faces four trials in sexual assaults of four different women

Iowa provides $7.5 million in incentives for BAE Systems project in Cedar Rapids

Judge sends 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl to juvenile court

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 8 percent in June

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate