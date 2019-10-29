Business

Iowa Economic Development Authority putting $1.6 million in block grant funds up for grabs

Debi Durham
The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday will open an early round of applications for approximately $1.6 million in federal Community Development Block Grant money, the agency announced Tuesday.

Cities and counties can apply for the funds — allocated to Iowa by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and disseminated from the state’s CDBG Community Facilities Fund — to assist with projects such as day care facilities, senior centers, vocational workshops and community services, such as stormwater projects.

The maximum amounts applicants can request depend on their populations — ranging from up to $1,000 per capita in unincorporated areas or those with fewer than 300 residents, to up to $800,000 in communities with more than 15,000 residents.

At least 51 percent of those residents also must qualify as low- to moderate income, at or below 80 percent of the area median income under HUD guidelines. Current income levels are visible at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/CDBG.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will accept applications through Jan. 17 and expects to announce awards in early March.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

