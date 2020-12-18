IEDA approves $2.9 million grant for University of Iowa wastewater program

Iowa Economic Development Authority issued a five-year, $2.9 million grant for the University of Iowa’s IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering program Friday morning to assist rural communities in wastewater management.

The grant will specifically go toward the Iowa Wastewater and Waste-to-Energy Research Program Innovation Center and Tech Park to “hasten solutions for rural Iowa communities where municipal wastewater treatment costs stifle local economic vitality,” according to the project summary submitted to IEDA.

Instruments and building costs will account for $2.25 million of the funding. Another $625,000 will go to service contracts, and $50,000 will go toward indirect faculty and administrative costs.

The IWWERP Innovation Center is located at Iowa City’s municipal water resource recovery facility.

The funding is through IEDA’s Strategic Infrastructure Program. The UI will receive about $1 million in the first year with smaller amounts in each of the following four years.

IWWERP also secured $2 million in investments from the UI and $700,000 from private investors, according to the project summary.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com