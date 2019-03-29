Business

Iowa Economic Development Authority awards Iowa Fluid Power, two Corridor start-ups

Cedar Rapids-based Iowa Fluid Power was awarded $2.7 million capital investment tax benefits through the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs program. (Courtesy Iowa Fluid Power)
Cedar Rapids-based Iowa Fluid Power was awarded $2.7 million capital investment tax benefits through the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs program. (Courtesy Iowa Fluid Power)
The Gazette

Three Corridor businesses received tax-benefit support from the Iowa Economic Development Authority board on Friday.

Fluid-power products distributor Iowa Fluid Power was awarded capital investment tax benefits through the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs program.

The company plans to expand its Blairs Ferry Road NE facility by 45,000 square feet. The project is expected to create 12 jobs, eight of which are incented at a qualifying wage of $21.61 per hour, according to an IEDA news release.

Iowa Fluid Power also was awarded $43,500 in research activities credits.

On Tuesday, it received a 10-year tax break from the city of Cedar Rapids, for an annual exemption that would be 44 percent on the increased property value.

The project, in connection with sibling companies Electro-Hydraulic Automation and Blairs Buildings, is valued at $5.7 million.

Expansion of the 1610 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE site is set to start next month, with completion expected in August.

Mobile M2M, a Cedar Rapids-based technology company, received a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance loan from the IEDA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The start-up created a product called Off Hours that enables users to limit the unwanted collection of personal data from smart home and connected devices.

The tech company said it will use the funds for product refinement and marketing.

The authority also presented FarrPro Inc. in Iowa City with a $100,000 Demonstration Fund loan to hire key personnel, purchase equipment and for marketing.

The company, also a start-up, developed a farrowing product called the Haven — a semi-enclosed brood heater that generates a microenvironment to better serve piglets and hog operators.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

WATCH LIVE: NASA Expedition 59 spacewalk

French flavors: Macarons are center of baker's home business in Cedar Rapids

Treasury, HUD to develop plan for how home sales are financed

McDonald's digital drive-throughs will start making personalized recommendations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New law strengthens free expression on Iowa campuses

Gardner, Ellis golf courses opening for season

Rep. Jeff Shipley: 'Comedy gave me the courage to run'

Senate traffic cam ban debate lacks zip

U.S. judge strikes down rule allowing 'skimpy' health insurance plans as way to avoid Obamacare

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.