Iowa Division of Workers' Compensation launches new online filing system

The Iowa Division of Workers’ Compensation introduced a new online filing system for lawyers, workers, employers and insurers.

Commissioner Joseph Cortese II said the Workers’ Compensation Electronic System will bring the division’s system “into the 21st century,” compared to less-efficient paper filing, and be more accessible for users, he said in a news release Monday.

The new system offers web-based access and individual accounts for users, 24-hour e-filing and email notifications of agency decisions and filings.

For more information about the new system, go to IowaWorkComp.gov.