Second round of disaster grants available for Marion residents and small businesses

The Marion Chamber Foundation announced on Wednesday that $18,000 has been awarded to Marion residents and small businesses through the disaster recovery grant.

The grant, created through the chamber’s disaster recovery fund, began receiving donations from around the country following the Aug. 10 derecho, according to a news release.

The second round of applications is open through Dec. 30.

“We are pleased to distribute the first round of funds to those in our community who were impacted by the derecho,” Chamber President Jill Ackerman said in the release. “We know there are more residents and businesses working to recover and we encourage them to apply for the second round of grants.”

Marion resident applicants are eligible for grants up to $500 and Marion small business applicants are eligible for grants up to $1,500, the release said.

The program is set up to aid the most severely impacted residents and businesses, according to the release. Funds may be used for emergency housing needs, insurance deductibles that the grantee can’t afford, help with clean up, tree and debris removal, tree replacement and property repairs that were caused by the storm and not covered by insurance.

An application board reviews the applications and will award grants monthly until the fund is depleted, the release said. The application can be accessed at the chamber’s website.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com