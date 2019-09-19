Business

Iowa top ag official proposes new companion animal rules

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals volunteers rescue 170 dogs from a puppy mill at a home west of Manly on June 24, 2019. The dogs were found in “appalling and overcrowded conditions,” according to a news release. (Photo from ASPCA)
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals volunteers rescue 170 dogs from a puppy mill at a home west of Manly on June 24, 2019. The dogs were found in “appalling and overcrowded conditions,” according to a news release. (Photo from ASPCA)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is proposing a new set of administrative rules that could significantly improve the lives of dogs, cats and other companion animals in a state long regarded as among the worst in the nation for animal protection.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says Wednesday he will submit the new set of rules to the state on Friday, beginning a process that requires a legislative panel review and public comment.

Animal rights groups celebrated it as a huge victory for pets in state-licensed commercial breeding facilities, animal shelters, pet dealers, rescue organizations and boarding kennels.

The rules include increased access to water, larger cages and more stringent temperature, cleaning and sanitation requirements.

Iowa has 500 dog breeders, half licensed by the state and half by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in addition to boarding kennels, shelters and other pet care facilities.

It was ranked 48th in the nation for animal protection last year by the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Farmland values rise in Eastern Iowa

Bookstore and coffee shop Sidekick Coffee opens in University Heights

University of Iowa awarded $7 million from US DOT to test driverless technologies

Iowa volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

ISU fan's Busch Light charity drive reaches $225K in donations for UI Children's Hospital

Two 19-year-olds plead to lesser charges in Cedar Rapids burglary that turned fatal

University of Iowa boosts pay for tenure- and clinical-track faculty

Regents project 3 to 5.3 percent tuition hike next fall

Ex-lover in corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.