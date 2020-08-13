CORONAVIRUS

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

Fines can result if social distancing not enforced

A sign explains social distancing at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar in Atlanta. On Thursday, two Iowa agencies regulating bars a
A sign explains social distancing at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Atlanta. On Thursday, two Iowa agencies regulating bars and restaurants reported they are cracking down on establishments that are ignoring the 6-foot social distancing requirement. (Washington Post)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:35PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

01:52PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

'Time will tell' whether counties see COVID-19 spike following storm c ...

01:44PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

02:22PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

ANKENY — State regulators are cracking down on bars and restaurants failing to comply with the social distancing required in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.

Officials with the state Alcoholic Beverages Division on Thursday reported they had conducted 333 inspections and received 46 complaints regarding social distancing and advanced hygiene practices at state-licensed establishments.

The agency reported 49 preliminary investigations, with four cases opened as part of stepped-up enforcement.

The enforcement activities took place between July 30 and Aug. 11 and, in some cases, were coordinated with local law enforcement agencies, according to the update.

Last month, the two agencies that oversee Iowa bars, restaurants and other food establishments — the Alcoholic Beverages Division and state Department of Inspections and Appeals — announced they were taking additional steps to ensure that businesses follow public health guidelines set forth by the proclamation.

The proclamation requires establishments to create at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking. It requires that all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and that an establishment keep patrons from congregating closer than 6 feet.

For first offenses, businesses with an alcohol license will be fined $1,000 by the state Alcoholic Beverages Division, and restaurants will be issued a warning by the state Department of Inspections and Appeals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A second offense will result in a seven-day suspension of a business’ alcohol or food license; a third offense will result in the business losing that license.

As of Thursday, more than 51,167 Iowans have contracted the coronavirus, and 954 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic first arrived in Iowa in mid-March.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:35PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

01:52PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

'Time will tell' whether counties see COVID-19 spike following storm c ...

01:44PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'Time will tell' whether counties see COVID-19 spike following storm cleanup efforts

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage

Iowa long-term care facilities see repeat coronavirus outbreaks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

May be 5 to 7 days before power is restored to most of Cedar Rapids, Alliant says

Cedar Rapids mayor says city must take stock of resources before National Guard will step in

Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, food distribution, outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 13

Where to get food, water in Cedar Rapids being distributed after storm

Photos: Cleanup from Iowa storm continues Wednesday

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate