Iowa corn crop planting ahead of schedule

Soybeans on track except for southwest

Farmer Lance Lillibridge checks on the attachments to his tractor before planting a short row of sweet corn on his farm
Farmer Lance Lillibridge checks on the attachments to his tractor before planting a short row of sweet corn on his farm in Vinton on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa farmers have planted 97 percent of this year’s expected corn crop — three weeks ahead of last year and almost two weeks ahead of the five-year average, according to the weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Corn emergence was at 82 percent, an improvement of 20 percentage points from the previous week.

The first corn condition rating of the season was 14 percent excellent, 67 percent good, 17 percent fair and 2 percent poor.

“Under a stagnant atmospheric pattern across the Midwest, Iowa experienced cool and cloudy conditions through much of the reporting period,” State Climatologist Justin Glisan said.

“The persistent cloud cover and sluggish large-scale flow did not allow temperatures to fluctuate significantly between the daytime and nighttime over several days.

“Temperatures were up to four degrees below normal with the statewide average temperature of 60.7 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal. Measurable rainfall also was reported statewide, though below average totals were observed at a majority of stations.”

Farmers have planted 92 percent of the expected soybean crop, nearly a month ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of the five-year average.

Growers in southwest Iowa have over 25 percent of their soybean crop remaining to be planted.

Fifty-two percent of the soybean crop has emerged, double the amount of soybeans that had emerged the previous week.

Ninety-five percent of the oat crop has emerged. Oat condition was rated 81 percent good to excellent.

Rain throughout the week ending May 24 left two and a half days suitable for field work. Below normal temperatures have slowed crop growth.

Topsoil moisture levels were rated 2 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 22 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels were rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.

 

