Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

Bars and taverns that needed to close under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ coronavirus disaster declaration last week are eligible for one-time $10,000 grants, Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Last week, all bars and taverns in six counties — including Linn and Johnson counties — had to close at 5 p.m. Thursday as part of Reynolds’ order until Sept. 20 at the earliest. Restaurants had to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

“A business that is forced to close, even temporarily, means a business owner, workers and families are affected,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This short-term program can help bridge the gap for those local businesses as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Iowa Economic Development Authority is overseeing the grants as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program, with the estimated cost at $5 million.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a rapid response to assist our businesses in today’s constantly-evolving environment,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a statement.

Any bars, breweries, wineries, taverns and distilleries in good standing with the state Alcohol Beverages Division, Department of Revenue and Department of Inspections and Appeals are eligible.

Durham said the program will “provide immediate cash flow assistance to hundreds of establishments who have been closed due to the continued public health emergency.”

The application window begins Sept. 10 and will last two weeks.

