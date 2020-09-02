CORONAVIRUS

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

Program aims to 'bridge the gap' for businesses in Linn, Johnson counties

Bottles of alcohol are topped with paper cups as staff deep-clean Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids on Wednes
Bottles of alcohol are topped with paper cups as staff deep-clean Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:29PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IE ...

12:48PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

University of Iowa student coronavirus cases top 1,000

11:14AM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Hundreds pledge to call in sick despite University of Iowa provost cri ...

10:00AM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Watch: Gov. Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m.
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Bars and taverns that needed to close under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ coronavirus disaster declaration last week are eligible for one-time $10,000 grants, Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Last week, all bars and taverns in six counties — including Linn and Johnson counties — had to close at 5 p.m. Thursday as part of Reynolds’ order until Sept. 20 at the earliest. Restaurants had to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

“A business that is forced to close, even temporarily, means a business owner, workers and families are affected,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This short-term program can help bridge the gap for those local businesses as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Iowa Economic Development Authority is overseeing the grants as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program, with the estimated cost at $5 million.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a rapid response to assist our businesses in today’s constantly-evolving environment,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a statement.

Any bars, breweries, wineries, taverns and distilleries in good standing with the state Alcohol Beverages Division, Department of Revenue and Department of Inspections and Appeals are eligible.

Durham said the program will “provide immediate cash flow assistance to hundreds of establishments who have been closed due to the continued public health emergency.”

The application window begins Sept. 10 and will last two weeks.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:29PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IE ...

12:48PM | Wed, September 02, 2020

University of Iowa student coronavirus cases top 1,000

11:14AM | Wed, September 02, 2020

Hundreds pledge to call in sick despite University of Iowa provost cri ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa student coronavirus cases top 1,000

Hundreds pledge to call in sick despite University of Iowa provost criticism of planned sickout

Watch: Gov. Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m.

For UI employees with school-age children, the school year causes more dilemmas, survey shows

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's coronavirus rate worst in the nation

Video of tear gas being used on Iowa City BLM protesters could be released this week

10 more Iowa counties approved for FEMA derecho storm individual assistance

Nowhere to go for Cedar Rapids residents with housing assistance after derecho damaged their homes

Time Machine: As we relocate, a look back at The Gazette building through the years

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate