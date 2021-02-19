Business

Proposed development near Hickory Hill Park fails to get rezoning approval

Jefferson County Conservation received a grant through the Iowa DNR's Fish Habitat Program to construct a two-acre pond
Jefferson County Conservation received a grant through the Iowa DNR’s Fish Habitat Program to construct a two-acre pond at Zillman’s Hickory Hills.

IOWA CITY — A housing development near Iowa City’s Hickory Hill Park did not get the support it needs to move forward in its present form.

A request to rezone 48.75 acres of land near Scott Boulevard and First Avenue and adjacent to Hickory Hill Park failed by a vote of 0-7 during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s planning and zoning commission.

“We are grateful that the commissioners heard our — and your — concerns and voted down the proposal in its current form,” the Friends of Hickory Hill Park said in a Facebook statement. “We recognize that this presents a challenge for the developers and hope we can continue to work with them to find a compromise that will work for all.”

The development proposed by Axiom Consultants would have included 43 single family homes, 10 single family condos and a 120-unit memory care and assisted living facility. Hickory Trail would have been extended west from First Avenue and continued north to Scott Boulevard. The development also would have added 10 acres to Hickory Hill Park.

City staff received roughly two dozen emails opposing the project, citing it’s proximity to the 185-acre woodland area. Friends of Hickory Hill Park said they are not strictly against development near the park, but had concerns with elements of the development that did not fit the comprehensive plan for the area. Specifically, the nonprofit wanted to see homes constructed on only one side of the street and cul-de-sacs.

City staff recommended approval of the development, noting that while it wasn’t perfectly in line with the comprehensive plan, the project would have added land to Hickory Hill Park, featured a variety of housing types and limited impacts to sensitive areas.

The Friends of Hickory Hill Facebook post noted the door was left open for a revised proposal in the future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The commission stated that if the developers return an amended development plan which removes lots on the western side of the proposed road, turning it from a double-to a single-loaded street, the plan will likely be approved,” the post stated.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Telehealth use remains strong in Cedar Rapids

Residential real estate agents get ready for a busy spring

Marlen Mendoza starts Iowa City collective for Latina entrepreneurs

Iowa wind turbines equipped to handle extreme cold. Ice is another matter.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Court says attorneys can't block felons with restored citizenship rights from serving on jury

Coralville man accused of sexually abusing child

Inmates at Iowa's county jails finally see lower phone rates

No one's better to be No. 1 at Iowa than No. 55, Luka Garza

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush wins national superintendent award

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.