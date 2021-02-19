Proposed development near Hickory Hill Park fails to get rezoning approval

IOWA CITY — A housing development near Iowa City’s Hickory Hill Park did not get the support it needs to move forward in its present form.

A request to rezone 48.75 acres of land near Scott Boulevard and First Avenue and adjacent to Hickory Hill Park failed by a vote of 0-7 during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s planning and zoning commission.

“We are grateful that the commissioners heard our — and your — concerns and voted down the proposal in its current form,” the Friends of Hickory Hill Park said in a Facebook statement. “We recognize that this presents a challenge for the developers and hope we can continue to work with them to find a compromise that will work for all.”

The development proposed by Axiom Consultants would have included 43 single family homes, 10 single family condos and a 120-unit memory care and assisted living facility. Hickory Trail would have been extended west from First Avenue and continued north to Scott Boulevard. The development also would have added 10 acres to Hickory Hill Park.

City staff received roughly two dozen emails opposing the project, citing it’s proximity to the 185-acre woodland area. Friends of Hickory Hill Park said they are not strictly against development near the park, but had concerns with elements of the development that did not fit the comprehensive plan for the area. Specifically, the nonprofit wanted to see homes constructed on only one side of the street and cul-de-sacs.

City staff recommended approval of the development, noting that while it wasn’t perfectly in line with the comprehensive plan, the project would have added land to Hickory Hill Park, featured a variety of housing types and limited impacts to sensitive areas.

The Friends of Hickory Hill Facebook post noted the door was left open for a revised proposal in the future.

“The commission stated that if the developers return an amended development plan which removes lots on the western side of the proposed road, turning it from a double-to a single-loaded street, the plan will likely be approved,” the post stated.

