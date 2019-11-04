MY BIZ

Finer Streetwear hits one-year mark

Nineteen-year-old aimed to be his own boss

A patch on a hoodie sweatshirt at Finer Streetwear Collection at his shop in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
A patch on a hoodie sweatshirt at Finer Streetwear Collection at his shop in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
MY BIZ ARTICLES

08:00AM | Mon, November 04, 2019

Finer Streetwear hits one-year mark

08:00AM | Mon, July 29, 2019

Fine Lines Decor and Gifts in Coralville aims for 'new-furniture' mix ...

08:00AM | Mon, July 01, 2019

Clothing business opened in NewBo building owned by entrepreneur's parents ...

03:37PM | Sat, June 22, 2019

Model Railroad Dreams grew from a childhood interest

09:40AM | Sat, June 15, 2019

Barker Communications and Security evolves, by customer request

08:00AM | Sat, June 01, 2019

Taking over a 27-year-old bookstore
View More MY BIZ Articles
By Steve Gravelle, correspondent

IOWA CITY — Just a year out of high school, Markeece Johnson’s planning his business’ next big move.

“When I was in junior high, I was sure I wanted to be my own boss,” Johnson, 19, said one morning this past week. “But I didn’t know what I wanted to be my own boss in.”

So Johnson thought about what was important to him. He found he was wearing his answer in the form of his favorite clothing and shoes, and the seed was planted for what became Finer Streetwear.

“This is my passion,” he said. “This is what I chose.”

Johnson, a 2018 City High graduate, opened shop in a tiny storefront along Highway 1 Nov. 3 of last year, a few months after launching his website.

“We were looking at places downtown, but that was really expensive,” he said.

On Thanksgiving weekend, Finer Streetwear will have a location in Coral Ridge Mall for the year’s biggest retail event. His lease on a storefront next to Old Navy runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, but “if I do good that weekend, I might stay there,” he said.

That would represent substantial progress on Finer Streetwear’s one-year anniversary.

“When I first started, it was really, really slow,” he said. “It’s been good ever since, but I’m still struggling to get my name out.”

Finer Streetwear specializes in the styles Johnson and his friends like to wear — “ripped jeans and chill hoodies.”

“Me personally, I like big hoodies, things of that nature,” Johnson said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A successful Black Friday weekend could propel Johnson’s business to its own original designs. He’s so far been selling others’ fashions he’s found online, but not in local stores.

“I didn’t want to get started on my own designs right away,” he said. “I wanted to get my name out first. They didn’t have streetwear clothing in the Coral Ridge Mall. That’s why I’m a bit different.”

Johnson plans eventually to hire designers to create original fashions.

“I’m not a design person,” he said.

Johnson intends to hire friends and family for the Black Friday pop-up — a big step for what’s until now been a one-man operation.

“I like to handle everything myself,” he said. “But I found out that in this business you have to hire people. My idea was, I wanted to do everything myself.

“And that’s how you’re going to fail. I had to ease up.”

Not that Johnson lacks experience. He manages the Iowa City Culver’s location where he started working five years ago.

“All the (business) funding came from Culver’s because I saved my whole high school career,” he said.

Johnson expects his managerial style will carry over as he hires Finer Streetwear’s first employees.

“Treat people how you want to be treated,” he said. “I’m not the type of person who yells at people. Treat me with respect, and I’ll give that back to you.”

Johnson’s five-year plan?

“I plan to be in bigger malls,” he said. “More locations.”

Overcoming a slow start has only fueled Johnson’s ambition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

“When something negative comes to me, I just think about how I want to be my own boss,” he said. “Everybody in high school knew I was going to be something — they just didn’t know what.”

Know a business that could make for an interesting “My Biz” feature? Let us know. Contact michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

AT A GLANCE

• Owner: Markeece Johnson

• Business: Finer Streetwear Collections

• Address: 441 Highway 1, Iowa City

• Phone: (319)-499-0540

• Website: finerstreetwearco.com

By Steve Gravelle, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE MY BIZ ARTICLES ...

Fine Lines Decor and Gifts in Coralville aims for 'new-furniture' mix

Clothing business opened in NewBo building owned by entrepreneur's parents

Model Railroad Dreams grew from a childhood interest

Barker Communications and Security evolves, by customer request

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Report on UNI steam tunnel death raises questions about Cedar Falls fire response

Skin problems led to handmade soap business in Cedar Rapids

Ask candidates about disability plans, former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin urges

Police: North Liberty man hit with bat after assaulting woman

Police arrest suspect in Saturday's fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.