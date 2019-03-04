Dash Coffee Roasters opening Iowa City location

Dash Coffee Roasters will open its second location in Iowa City this spring, the coffee shop announced on its Facebook page.

The shop’s Cedar Rapids location, 120 Third Ave. SW, opened in Nov. 2018 and has become a popular destination for coffee lovers in the community.

“We only hope IC will welcome us the way CR has in the past year!” the post states. “We’ll keep pushing forward with you as long as you’ll have us.”

Dash will join several other local businesses at the Northside Commons this spring, 287 North Linn Street, Iowa City.