Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce moving locations next week

The Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce will make its move next week to a new location in downtown Iowa City.

The chamber will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as workers move items to their new location, at the MERGE co-working space on the Pedestrian Mall, 136 S. Dubuque St.

The agency is scheduled to begin work there on Thursday, Aug. 1, Iowa City Area Development Group said Thursday.

The chamber will hold a “bucket brigade moving party” at its old location, at 325 E. Washington St., in which volunteers can help with the move in exchange for pizza and drinks.

“While we’ve enjoyed renting our current office space for the past 30 years, we’re looking forward to moving our headquarters to MERGE, which many refer to as the ‘living room’ of Iowa City,” commerce President and CEO Kim Casko said.

The new location also will allow the chamber to spend more on member services, rather than on rent, and put it in the same workspace at MERGE with the Iowa City Area Development Group, the University of Iowa and multiple entrepreneurs and start-ups, the chamber said earlier this year.

The chamber will retain two satellite office spaces — at CoWork @ 808 in Coralville and the IC CoLab in North Liberty.

