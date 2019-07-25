Business

Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce moving locations next week

Kim Casko, President & CEO, at the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce in Iowa City on Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Kim Casko, President & CEO, at the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce in Iowa City on Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

The Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce will make its move next week to a new location in downtown Iowa City.

The chamber will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as workers move items to their new location, at the MERGE co-working space on the Pedestrian Mall, 136 S. Dubuque St.

The agency is scheduled to begin work there on Thursday, Aug. 1, Iowa City Area Development Group said Thursday.

The chamber will hold a “bucket brigade moving party” at its old location, at 325 E. Washington St., in which volunteers can help with the move in exchange for pizza and drinks.

“While we’ve enjoyed renting our current office space for the past 30 years, we’re looking forward to moving our headquarters to MERGE, which many refer to as the ‘living room’ of Iowa City,” commerce President and CEO Kim Casko said.

The new location also will allow the chamber to spend more on member services, rather than on rent, and put it in the same workspace at MERGE with the Iowa City Area Development Group, the University of Iowa and multiple entrepreneurs and start-ups, the chamber said earlier this year.

The chamber will retain two satellite office spaces — at CoWork @ 808 in Coralville and the IC CoLab in North Liberty.

• Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A new Clean Laundry store opens in Iowa City

U.S. to start rolling out $16 billion in farm aid next month

We've just lived through the greatest period of restaurant growth in U.S. history. Here's why it's ending.

Boeing reports worst-ever quarterly losses

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Baking with love & soul: NewBo vendor Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats is a family affair

Iowa murderer Dustin Honken to be executed in 2020 after U.S. Justice Dept reinstates death penalty

Live coverage: Cody Brown involuntary manslaughter trial - July 25

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man sent threats to Jewish organization in New York City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.