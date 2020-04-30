Iowa City airport receives FAA grants

The Iowa City Municipal Airport has been awarded two federal grants for projects at the general aviation airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved a $105.000 grant for rehabilitation of the airport’s runway. A second grant for $373,748 will be used for removal of obstructions.

The Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for 100 percent of the projects’ cost. The funding was released by the FAA on Feb. 19.

The funds are part of $731 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

These grants are for projects that already had bids in and were ready for possible federal funding. They are not related to the $22.8 million in CARES funding Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids was awarded earlier this month.