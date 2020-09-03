About 5,400 Mediacom customers in Cedar Rapids are still without internet service

About 5,400 Mediacom customers are still without internet, as of Thursday morning, spokeswoman Phyllis Peters told The Gazette.

Almost all of those customers are in the city of Cedar Rapids (5,030). Mediacom also has 320 customers in Marion and 25 in Hiawatha and Toddville without service. Overall, 91 percent of Mediacom customers in the Cedar Rapids area have service again.

ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said 86.5 percent of ImOn customers have service. She expects that number “to keep increasing hopefully at a quicker rate.”

Peters said restoration has been slower than shortly after the pandemic as crews face more complex repairs.

“The service restoration process is now at a phase that requires more time-intensive repairs in localized areas,” Peters said in an email. “Smaller subsets of customers will see services reactivated as these repairs are completed each day.”

Mediacom made “large repairs” in 45 outage areas Tuesday and Wednesday and will bring another eight crews from out of the area to help restore service throughout the weekend, Peters said.

Many customers have grown increasingly frustrated with Mediacom over technicians not showing up when scheduled and appointments being booked out to late September. After The Gazette highlighted two cases of customers still without service, Peters said a “special care team” was assigned to them.

