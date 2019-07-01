Iowa employers cite trade disputes, weather as challenges

More than a third of Iowa Business Council members see global trade disputes as potentially having negative implications for the economy.

Another 15 percent suggested recent weather events could hurt Iowa’s agricultural sector.

Ongoing challenges also noted in the IBC’s quarterly economic survey included high health care costs (about 40 percent), issues with recruiting and retaining quality employees (more than 70 percent) and government regulations and taxes (more than 40 percent).

On the positive side, approximately 70 percent of members expect higher sales for the rest of the year.

“The lack of workforce coupled with trade and other business climate uncertainty pose risks for our members,” IBC Executive Director Georgia Van Gundy said in a news release Monday. “We continue to advocate for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as well as work within the state to upskill our current population, attract new Iowans and collaborate with education to expose students to careers across Iowa.”

Council members include Alliant Energy, Casey’s General Stores, Collins Aerospace, Hy-Vee, the Iowa Bankers Association, MidAmerican Energy, the University of Iowa Health Care, UnityPoint Health and Vermeer Corp., among other companies.