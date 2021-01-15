Business

Iowa AgriTech Accelerator to dissolve

Des Moines-based program had support from John Deere, other ag companies

Corn is harvested in Newhall. (The Gazette)
Corn is harvested in Newhall. (The Gazette)

The Iowa AgriTech Accelerator no longer will provide new programming, its executive director said in a news release Friday, as the organization dissolves.

Businesses already receiving funds from the Iowa AgriTech Accerator will continue to receive that money, and existing mentorships still will be in place.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Cultivation Corridor started the Des Moines-based accelerator in 2016. Investors included John Deere, Sukup Manufacturing, Kent Corp. and Grinnell Mutual.

Twelve companies came through the Iowa AgriTech Accelerator, including Iowa City-based Farrpro.

“We are proud to have played a role in the development of new technologies in the U.S. agriculture sector and look forward to seeing the continued work of the start-ups who had the opportunity to participate,” said Nadilia Gomez, executive director of Iowa AgriTech Accelerator, in a news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Brick & Iron restaurant fires up brick oven, cast iron in Coralville's Iowa River Landing

Community support lifts up small retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, bringing optimism in pandemic

ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy receive national award for derecho response

Christopher and Banks to close

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

After derecho, Cedar Rapids parks face winter of cleanup

Across Iowa, nearly 1,000 years of experience leaving as 24 new sheriffs start

Iowa courts look to cast a wider net to find potential jurors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.