Iowa AgriTech Accelerator to dissolve

The Iowa AgriTech Accelerator no longer will provide new programming, its executive director said in a news release Friday, as the organization dissolves.

Businesses already receiving funds from the Iowa AgriTech Accerator will continue to receive that money, and existing mentorships still will be in place.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Cultivation Corridor started the Des Moines-based accelerator in 2016. Investors included John Deere, Sukup Manufacturing, Kent Corp. and Grinnell Mutual.

Twelve companies came through the Iowa AgriTech Accelerator, including Iowa City-based Farrpro.

“We are proud to have played a role in the development of new technologies in the U.S. agriculture sector and look forward to seeing the continued work of the start-ups who had the opportunity to participate,” said Nadilia Gomez, executive director of Iowa AgriTech Accelerator, in a news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com