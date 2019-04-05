International business will be focus of event

International business resources will be the focus at an upcoming event hosted by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and International Traders of Iowa.

Kathy Bell, Eastern Iowa Airport deputy director of finance and administration, will discuss the Cedar Rapids airport’s foreign trade zone, which allows companies in 11 surrounding counties to delay or eliminate duty payments on products from foreign countries.

Another topic will be international business assistance programs under the Iowa Economic Development Authority, including programs for domestic and foreign trade shows and website translation. Presenting will be Peggy Kerr, team leader at the authority’s international trade office.

The event is set for noon to 1 p.m., Friday, April 19, at the alliance’s offices at 501 First Street SE.

Attendance and the lunch are free. Register for the event online at https://bit.ly/2TZZ12O.

