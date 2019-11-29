Ingredion to deduct wages from employee paychecks following ransomware attack

The next two paychecks Ingredion employees receive are slated to be smaller than usual, after a ransomware attack struck the company’s computer servers and hardware.

Ingredion on Nov. 22 distributed “overpayment acknowledgment and wage deduction authorization” forms to employees, a copy of which The Gazette reviewed, outlining company plans to deduct sums from employees’ Dec. 6 and Dec. 20 paychecks.

The notification says Ingredion issued employees a “generic” payment for 108 hours worked during its Oct. 7-20 payroll period, after announcing it had detected “suspicious activity” affecting several servers in certain data centers the weekend of Oct. 12-13.

Ingredion also faced “configuration problems” stemming from the cybersecurity attack for its Oct. 21-Nov. 3 payroll period, and issued a mispayment for the Nov. 4-17 period, too, the form says.

The company indicated in its form it hoped to make the final deduction on the Dec. 20 paychecks so it could accurately issue 2019 W-2 wage reports in a timely manner.

The form The Gazette reviewed showed one employee owed Ingredion an overpaid total of $1,032.

Though the form asks for employees’ signatures in acknowledging that the wage deductions are “knowing and voluntary,” Ingredion noted that employees are “entitled to the underpayment regardless of whether (they) sign this authorization.”

“This amount will not reduce my wages below that of the minimum wage,” the form continues.

Employees who leave Ingredion before their overpaid total is collected in full could see the balance owed taken out of any final compensation due, including from salary or unused vacation time, the form says.

Upon detecting the suspicious activity, Ingredion “immediately took steps to identify and contain the situation,” according to an Oct. 15 company statement.

Ingredion enlisted a third-party consultant for help in getting its affected servers back online and said, as of the time of its statement, it was not aware of evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data had been improperly accessed, misused or transferred by a third party.

Westchester, Ill.-based Ingredion manufactures food ingredients at its Cedar Rapids facility.

The Gazette has reached out to Ingredion for further information.

Check back later for more details.

