Business

Informatics founders, Frank and Maureen Osako, leaving business

The photo studio is seen at Informatics in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The business offers full-service mark
The photo studio is seen at Informatics in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The business offers full-service marketing and design, with in-house photo, video and podcasting capabilities. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Twenty-two years after they founded Informatics, Frank and Maureen Osako are turning over the leadership of the Cedar Rapids website and app developer and digital marketing agency to John Osako, their partner and son.

“John is certainly more than able and ready to take over,” Maureen said Friday in a telephone interview. “It gives us an opportunity to do other things, and the first thing is to take a rest.

“We want to take some time to reassess. Frank and I are ready for new adventures. We will travel, do long-neglected projects, spend time with family and friends and enjoy the gift of time.”

John, president of Informatics, has worked for the company in many areas, including programming, business strategy, marketing, operations and management.

“John ... has an excellent, seasoned team in place including our daughter-in-law, Stacie, to help ensure a smooth transition,” Maureen said.

When the company was displaced from its office in downtown Cedar Rapids by the 2008 flood, John’s home became the company’s temporary location.

“We were thinking that it would last maybe a week, but we ended up working out of his home for that whole summer,” Maureen recalled. “The good news is because we are a technology business, we were able to do a lot of things remotely.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Informatics, with a primary office at 215 Second Ave. SE and a branch office in San Diego, has 25 employees. Maureen said the company has added employees incrementally as it continues to grow.

“We have never laid people off and not a lot of businesses can say that.” she said. “We were slow to hire and when we did hire, we wanted to make sure they were a good fit.

“We didn’t want to over-stuff, which is always a challenge when you do project work.”

Ford

Correspondent

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX fuel tanks

Housing permits rise to highest since 2007

Fundraiser falsely offered Cedar Rapids businesses Gazette ads in soliciting cash

Iowa City student housing project gets OK for 15 stories

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, February 20th

After caucuses, Northern Iowa professor sees 'uncertainty' around state's first-in-the-nation status

Family medicine physician named Iowa Board of Medicine's medical director

Muslim poet Amir Safi to perform Friday at Hancher in Iowa City

Did Iowa's 'Survivors' continue their winning ways?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.