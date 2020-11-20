Cedar Rapids manufacturer In Tolerance receives $160,500 in state funding

Iowa Economic Development Authority approved tax credits for In Tolerance Contract Manufacturing to build a “state-of-the-art automated anodize line” in Cedar Rapids.

The project will create six jobs.

The Cedar Rapids-based manufacturer, which makes built-to-print plastic and metal products, will receive $102,750 via investment tax credits and $57,750 via a sales, service and use tax refund.

The city of Cedar Rapids is expected to also provide $187,943 in tax abatement over the next 10 years, according to an IEDA document.

The project, which has an October 2021 completion date, will cost $3.4 million.

The funding will allow the company to finish products in Iowa rather than sending them to Minnesota or Illinois.

The six new jobs will add to In Tolerance’s 44 existing workforce.

In Tolerance sells its products to a variety of industries, including aerospace and agriculture.

The company started as the Norman Scott Co. after Arthur Collins needed “a manufacturer to provide specialty screws, knobs and connectors,” according to In Tolerance’s website.

