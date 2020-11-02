ICR Iowa restructures toward external marketing, cuts CEO position

Regional economic development organization ICR Iowa eliminated the position of its president and CEO Jennifer Daly as it pivots to “external regional marketing,” the ICR Board said.

The organization, which began in 2016 as a joint operation between the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Iowa City Area Development Group, “will focus on external marketing to elevate awareness and the profile of the ICR region to targeted audiences” in 2021.

Daly has led ICR Iowa since 2017. Her last day will be Nov. 6.

“This path forward ensures a continued commitment to regionalism, and it’s the right thing to do right now,” ICR Board Chairwoman Lydia Brown said in a statement.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said the new focus “only adds to the ability to attract businesses and workforce” to Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin also expressed support for the restructuring in a statement.

“It is not news that this year was difficult in a variety of ways,” Fruin said.

“But there is agreement that the most important element for the future of our regional growth is to make external audiences aware of our unique assets.”

