Business

ICAD unveils two new options for start-ups seeking seed funding

Shelly Maharry, Johnson County Community Foundation director, photographed at the Iowa City Chamber of Commerce offices on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Shelly Maharry, Johnson County Community Foundation director, photographed at the Iowa City Chamber of Commerce offices on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Iowa City Area Development Group on Tuesday announced two new seed funding methods it will begin offering to support interstate commerce start-ups, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Johnson County and the University of Iowa.

One initiative is a charitable giving fund, which grants small forgivable loans to start-ups so they can meet local match requirements for Iowa Economic Development Authority programs such as its Proof of Commercial Relevance program and Demonstration Fund.

Start-ups will be eligible to apply for the local match from the charitable giving fund — which ICAD believes to be the first of its kind nationwide — after receiving notice of an IEDA award, and following a due diligence process.

“When we support our local entrepreneurs, we’re making an investment in our future,” said Shelly Maharry, executive director of the Community Foundation of Johnson County. “These entrepreneurs will grow jobs here, raise their families, serve on nonprofit boards and give charitably to causes they care about.

“It’s a win-win all around.”

Another funding option, a local Johnson County Seed fund, is being developed as a stand-alone entity, with a board of managers and support from ICAD. It is anticipated to launch next summer.

The entity will seek $2 million to $4 million — in $50,000 to $250,000 pledges from local investors — to invest in scalable companies with a path to exit.

“We are very excited about the work being done to increase the availability of capital for regional entrepreneurs, said David Hensley, executive director of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the University of Iowa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It will provide much needed early stage funding and demonstrate the community’s commitment to building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem where entrepreneurs can launch and build their companies right here.”

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food is moving, Need Pizza starts delivery, The Bakery is closing

After-hours clubs face $350 fee under Cedar Rapids rules

Xtream Arena, MidAmerican Energy announce marketing partnership, naming rights

Amazon's Iowa City delivery station set to open in spring

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Blue Cargill uniforms pack City Council meeting as second rail yard vote passes

University of Iowa envisions $3 billion cash flow over 50 years from utility partnership

An estimated 100,000 to 120,000 gallons of wastewater spills into Solon creek

Time Machine: How did renowned novelist Kurt Vonnegut Jr. wind up in Iowa City?

You don't have to leave town to explore nature: That's one lesson from upcoming Trees Forever symposium

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.