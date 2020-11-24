Business

Hy-Vee pulls two Short Cuts veggie mix products due to listeria concerns

(photo via Hy-Vee)
(photo via Hy-Vee)
The Gazette

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will be voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts veggie mix products due to possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a Hy-Vee media release, the potential for contamination was discovered during a routing safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. Hy-Vee says no illnesses have been reported in connection to the products so far.

Hy-Vee is recalling the following two products that were potentially contaminated: Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020, according to the release. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Hy-Vee says that no other products from the Hy-Vee Short Cuts line have been contaminated to their knowledge.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes in healthy adults can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea; however, the organism has been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women and can also be fatal for children, the elderly, and individuals with weak immune systems.

