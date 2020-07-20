Business

Hy-Vee opening Dollar Fresh store in Dyersville

A shopper walks out of a Shopko in Cedar Rapids in this 2001 photo. (The Gazette)
A shopper walks out of a Shopko in Cedar Rapids in this 2001 photo. (The Gazette)

DYERSVILLE — Seven months after Hy-Vee acquired a former Shopko building in Dyersville, the West Des Moines company will open a smaller format store in the northeast Iowa community of 4,000 people.

Dyersville Dollar Fresh will open July 24 at 1201 12th Ave. SE.

The 27,620-square-foot store will carry about 9,500 items, including a full selection of grocery items.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said the store will have a bakery section, a dollar section, a “wall of value,” ready-to-eat meal offerings and Aisles Online grocery services.

It also will have a DSW shoe department and Joe Fresh apparel.

“We opened our first Dollar Fresh in Osceola in 2018,” Gayman said. “That was originally a Hy-Vee store that we converted into a Dollar Fresh — the first one that we tried in a smaller community — and it has done really well.”

The Dyersville Dollar Fresh, which will have four full-time and 35 part-time employees, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Hy-Vee acquired six former Shopko locations in Iowa in January with the intention of converting them into Dollar Fresh stores.

The Vinton Dollar Fresh store, which includes a full-service pharmacy, opened in late May.

Gayman said Dollar Fresh stores will be opening this fall in Decorah and Oelwein.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president.

Ford

Correspondent

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Eastern Iowa Arts Academy slowly welcoming back kids

'My roots': Iowa City creperie owner instills sense of home in business

Small farmers shut out of pandemic aid

Eastern Iowa drive-in theater shows modern blockbusters in a throwback fashion

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa settles with another top administrator

Iowa City woman may face prison time after break-in, assault

What questions do you have about COVID-19? We'd like to answer them

Fact Checker: Hinson's Green New Deal tweet speaks to base, not facts

Actually, masks are cool

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.