Hy-Vee opening Dollar Fresh store in Dyersville

DYERSVILLE — Seven months after Hy-Vee acquired a former Shopko building in Dyersville, the West Des Moines company will open a smaller format store in the northeast Iowa community of 4,000 people.

Dyersville Dollar Fresh will open July 24 at 1201 12th Ave. SE.

The 27,620-square-foot store will carry about 9,500 items, including a full selection of grocery items.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said the store will have a bakery section, a dollar section, a “wall of value,” ready-to-eat meal offerings and Aisles Online grocery services.

It also will have a DSW shoe department and Joe Fresh apparel.

“We opened our first Dollar Fresh in Osceola in 2018,” Gayman said. “That was originally a Hy-Vee store that we converted into a Dollar Fresh — the first one that we tried in a smaller community — and it has done really well.”

The Dyersville Dollar Fresh, which will have four full-time and 35 part-time employees, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Hy-Vee acquired six former Shopko locations in Iowa in January with the intention of converting them into Dollar Fresh stores.

The Vinton Dollar Fresh store, which includes a full-service pharmacy, opened in late May.

Gayman said Dollar Fresh stores will be opening this fall in Decorah and Oelwein.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president.