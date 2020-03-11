Business

Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers

The Crosspark Road Hy-Vee store in Coralville on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (The Gazette)
Associated Press

URBANDALE, Iowa — Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.

The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service. The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa.

“We are listening to our customers and they are wanting a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center,” Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said. Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to retail stores later this month.

Same-day grocery delivery still will be available through local Hy-Vee stores in the Des Moines area.

The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and Gayman said the company plans to transfer several dozen of them to Hy-Vee stores. She estimated around 300 workers would not be transferred.

The fulfillment center will stop filling orders the week of March 23. The layoffs will not be effective until May 6, she said.

