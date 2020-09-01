NPR 'How I Built This' host Guy Raz will hold virtual event with Cedar Rapids' NewBoCo

Guy Raz, the host of “TED Radio Hour” and the NPR Podcast “How I Built This,” will have a virtual event for audiences in the Cedar Rapids area on Oct. 1 with NewBoCo.

The popular NPR podcast delves into how nationally recognizable companies like Wayfair, Fitbit and Airbnb got started. He’ll be talking to people in the Cedar Rapids area about entrepreneurship from noon to 1 p.m.

“We’re excited for him to share the stories he’s heard and tips he’s learned that apply to every entrepreneur’s journey,” NewBoCo events director Jill Wilkins said in a statement. “He’ll share highlights from his new book and cover topics such as the early days of formulating an idea, to raising money and recruiting employees, to fending off competitors, to finally paying yourself a real salary.”

For $45, people can attend the virtual event, ask Raz questions and receive a copy of his book “How I Built This.” Tickets are available at newbo.co/guy-raz.

The Gazette is a media sponsor of the event.

