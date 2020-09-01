Business

NPR 'How I Built This' host Guy Raz will hold virtual event with Cedar Rapids' NewBoCo

Popular podcast looks at how nationally famous companies started

Guy Raz, author and host of NPR's
Guy Raz, author and host of NPR's "How I Build This." (Photo by Peter Prato)

Guy Raz, the host of “TED Radio Hour” and the NPR Podcast “How I Built This,” will have a virtual event for audiences in the Cedar Rapids area on Oct. 1 with NewBoCo.

The popular NPR podcast delves into how nationally recognizable companies like Wayfair, Fitbit and Airbnb got started. He’ll be talking to people in the Cedar Rapids area about entrepreneurship from noon to 1 p.m.

“We’re excited for him to share the stories he’s heard and tips he’s learned that apply to every entrepreneur’s journey,” NewBoCo events director Jill Wilkins said in a statement. “He’ll share highlights from his new book and cover topics such as the early days of formulating an idea, to raising money and recruiting employees, to fending off competitors, to finally paying yourself a real salary.”

For $45, people can attend the virtual event, ask Raz questions and receive a copy of his book “How I Built This.” Tickets are available at newbo.co/guy-raz.

The Gazette is a media sponsor of the event.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa receives an A rating in manufacturing in Ball State's 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard

Immigrant, minority-owned businesses get grants in Johnson County

Unemployment insurance tax rate to remain same in 2021

DKW Art Gallery back in business in Marion

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

He can't say when, but Sen. Grassley confident of derecho recovery aid for more Iowa counties

Black Lives Matter protester arrested after shining laser beam into officers' eyes, police say

Homeowner shoots intruder after bizarre night in Palo, authorities say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.