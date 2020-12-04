Business

Amana Society, Englert Theatre receive $4.5 million in historic preservation tax credits

IEDA gives total of $20.5 million in tax credits to 10 recipients across Iowa

The Englert Civic Theatre is seen while closed on East Washington Street in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa Economic Development Authority issued $4.5 million in historic preservation tax credits to Corridor businesses.

Amana Society received about $4 million in tax credits for its renovation of the Amana Woolen Mill Complex into a restaurant and 65-room hotel. Hotel Millwright opened in October.

Englert Theatre in Iowa City received $530,148 in tax credits.

The theater began renovations in May, which included restoration of its front marquee, replacement of its roof and renovation of its second floor.

Amana Society and Englert Theatre were among 10 recipients of historic preservation tax credits, which totaled $20.5 million.

“It’s exciting to see Iowa’s historic buildings find new life with assistance from this program,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a statement.

Durham said these projects “will not only preserve the past, but also ensure our communities are attractive places to live and work into the future.”

IEDA received 19 applications worth $36.9 million for this year’s tax credits. Applications for next year’s funding will open in late spring, according to a news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

