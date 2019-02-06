Business

Horizons names Mike Barnhart as chief executive

Mike Barnhart Horizons, A Family Service Alliance
Mike Barnhart Horizons, A Family Service Alliance
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Social services organization Horizons, A Family Service Alliance has named Mike Barnhart as its new CEO.

He had been serving as interim chief executive since June 2018. He succeeded Mary Wheeler, who now is a consultant with Wheeler Harrison Group, a family services company in Minneapolis.

Barnhart worked for 15 years as executive director for Neighborhood Transportation Services. After it became part of Horizons, Barnhart was named chief operating officer.

“Horizons’ holistic approach to helping clients achieve overall wellness reflects the most current research stressing the importance of removing all barriers that interfere with mental health,” Barhart said in a news release. “Our team is looking forward with great anticipation to serve our clients and this region.”

He graduated from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids with a bachelor’s of social work.

Horizons provides services that include mental health and consumer credit counseling as well as Meals on Wheels and family support programs in Eastern Iowa.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Spotify bets big on podcasting

J.C. Penney shifts from appliances

Cloud-computing giants keep growing

United expands luxury push

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pho Lucky in Iowa City offers tips for enjoying Vietnamese broth

Debate over abortion amendment packs Iowa Capitol hearing

Iowa lawmakers consider e-scooter rules as Cedar Rapids weighs including them in bike share

Iowa attorneys warn changes to judicial nominating would politicize courts

Clinton firefighter attends State of the Union as guest of Rep. Loebsack

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.