Horizons names Mike Barnhart as chief executive

CEDAR RAPIDS — Social services organization Horizons, A Family Service Alliance has named Mike Barnhart as its new CEO.

He had been serving as interim chief executive since June 2018. He succeeded Mary Wheeler, who now is a consultant with Wheeler Harrison Group, a family services company in Minneapolis.

Barnhart worked for 15 years as executive director for Neighborhood Transportation Services. After it became part of Horizons, Barnhart was named chief operating officer.

“Horizons’ holistic approach to helping clients achieve overall wellness reflects the most current research stressing the importance of removing all barriers that interfere with mental health,” Barhart said in a news release. “Our team is looking forward with great anticipation to serve our clients and this region.”

He graduated from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids with a bachelor’s of social work.

Horizons provides services that include mental health and consumer credit counseling as well as Meals on Wheels and family support programs in Eastern Iowa.