Honoring the 2020 HER Women of Achievement

Each year, The Gazette is proud to recognize a select group of Eastern Iowa women for their amazing leadership, drive and dedication. Each honoree has made sizable contributions in their workplaces, community organizations and in our communities as a whole. This year, dozens of women were nominated and a final group of 15 women were selected to be honored. “These 15 extraordinary women not only inspire and motivate change and action, but serve as role models for future leaders,” said Quinn Pettifer, The Gazette’s manager of brand initiatives.

The 2020 HER Women of Achievement include:

Andrea Achenbach, University of Iowa College of Nursing

Keesha Burke-Henderson, Mount Mercy University

Laurie Hamen, formerly Mount Mercy University

Shannon Hanson, United Way of East Central Iowa

Jamie L. Henderson, NXT Bank

Jessica Horaney, Collins Aerospace

Kathy Kaiden, retired from YPN

Ana McClain, Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Karmin McShane, CR Linn County Solid Waste Agency

Robin K Mixdorf, Meth-Wick Community

Lisa Rhatigan, ImOn Communications

Caitlin Slessor, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, Attorneys at Law

Debbie Takes, Dan and Debbie’s Creamery

Barbara Thomas, UI Tippie College of Business

Heather Wagner, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy

“In a usual year, the Women of Achievement honorees would be celebrated at a public event, but this year has been anything but usual,” Pettifer said. “Exemplifying the very qualities that have led them to be recognized, the group of honorees responded to the change in plans with grace and positivity.”

In September, the honorees were recognized during a virtual celebration. Go online to HER.today to learn more about each honoree, including brief acceptance speech videos from each, an inspiring HER keynote from Courtney Misener, and a video message of congratulations from the presenting sponsor, Farmers State Bank.

“Hats off to these female leaders who are making incredible contributions in the Corridor. We at The Gazette are confident that their stories and insight will inspire you as much as they inspired us,” Pettifer said.

Read more at HER.today.