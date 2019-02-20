Business

Homebuilder sentiment strengthens

Buyers are watching a drop in mortgage costs

Bloomberg A contractor cuts a piece of siding while working on a home under construction at the Norton Commons housing development in Louisville, Ky.
Bloomberg A contractor cuts a piece of siding while working on a home under construction at the Norton Commons housing development in Louisville, Ky.
Bloomberg News

Sentiment among U.S. homebuilders rose in February for a second month, exceeding all forecasts, as lower mortgage rates and a strong labor market help stabilize demand.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index rose to 62 from 58 amid broad improvement on gauges of sales, expectations and buyer traffic, data released Tuesday showed.

The median estimate in Bloomberg’s survey had called for a rise to 59. Readings above 50 indicate that more builders view conditions as good than view them as poor.

The pickup in sentiment, which fell to a three-year low of 56 in December, suggests that buyers are taking note of mortgage costs falling to the lowest levels in almost a year as Federal Reserve policymakers pledge patience on further increases in the benchmark interest rate.

The measures of expectations and traffic both advanced to the best since October, indicating that the improvement in demand may be poised to continue as rising wages help to offset some price gains.

Existing home sales, with account for most transactions in the market, were little changed in January, according to estimates ahead of data due Thursday.

The pace of sales had dipped to a three-year low the previous month despite rising inventory and slower price gains.

Mortgage applications also fell in early February.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

While a tight labor market, wages rising at a faster pace, and tax cuts have helped keep the market and overall sentiment somewhat stable, the more upbeat mood among builders contrasts with dimmer views in consumer polls.

The percentage of Americans who say now is a good time to buy a house fell in January to the lowest since 2008 before picking up this month, according to the University of Michigan’s sentiment survey.

“Ongoing reduction in mortgage rates in recent weeks coupled with continued strength in the job market are helping to fuel builder sentiment,” NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a custom-home builder from Louisiana, said in a statement.

“In the aftermath of the fall slowdown, many builders are reporting positive expectations for the spring selling season.”

Two of four geographic regions improved.

The Midwest gauge rose six points while the South’s climbed five points, both posting the largest gains since late 2017.

The report is the second in a row to show gains for all three main index components.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

MedQuarter series featuring discussions of end-of-life care to be highlighted on national call

University of Iowa will support Labor Center four more years

Sea World gondola ride turns into harrowing, hours-long ordeal for 16 passengers

Iowa State University to launch digital manufacturing lab

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's youngest legislators form Future Caucus

Bill over obscene material meant to prevent grooming of child sex abuse victims

Parents urge man who killed their son in Greene Square dispute to change his life

Panel adds another $10M to University of Iowa Children's Hospital bill

First minority ever joins Iowa Supreme Court

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.