Business

H&M's second Iowa store coming in fall to Coral Ridge Mall

Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. (The Gazette)
Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. (The Gazette)

Clothing retail chain H&M will open a new store this fall in Coral Ridge Mall, the Swedish company announced Wednesday.

Hennes and Mauritz Inc. will occupy approximately 16,000 square feet at the mall and provide a “one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family,” plus separate “store within a store” sections for accessories.

The Coralville store also will house the H&M Kids collection, with clothing for newborns to 14-year-olds.

H&M expects to hire approximately 20 people at its new location, the company’s release said.

The company made its first foray into Iowa in 2018, opening a location at NorthPark Mall in Davenport that August.

H&M currently employs approximately 16,000 people in the United States in 563 locations.

In fiscal 2019, H&M Group opened around 290 new stores nationwide and closed roughly 170 others as part of its “intensified store optimization,” according to its website.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Boeing doubles projected cost of MAX grounding

Weather, markets challenge nutrient reduction efforts, researcher tells Iowa lawmakers

Cargill CEO predicts growth in Cedar Rapids, doesn't address rail yard topic

Lee Enterprises to buy Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After week of gun violence, some Kennedy High students walk out

Visitation scheduled for Andrew Gaston who was shot and killed Friday night in NE Cedar Rapids

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Legislator says Iowa law prohibits 'ban the box' policies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.