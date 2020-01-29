H&M's second Iowa store coming in fall to Coral Ridge Mall

Clothing retail chain H&M will open a new store this fall in Coral Ridge Mall, the Swedish company announced Wednesday.

Hennes and Mauritz Inc. will occupy approximately 16,000 square feet at the mall and provide a “one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family,” plus separate “store within a store” sections for accessories.

The Coralville store also will house the H&M Kids collection, with clothing for newborns to 14-year-olds.

H&M expects to hire approximately 20 people at its new location, the company’s release said.

The company made its first foray into Iowa in 2018, opening a location at NorthPark Mall in Davenport that August.

H&M currently employs approximately 16,000 people in the United States in 563 locations.

In fiscal 2019, H&M Group opened around 290 new stores nationwide and closed roughly 170 others as part of its “intensified store optimization,” according to its website.

