Cedar Rapids major employer Hibu for sale, per report

Yellow Pages publisher Hibu, which has offices in downtown Cedar Rapids, is for sale, the Telegraph of London has reported.

The newspaper noted the digital marketing company, once part of British Telephone, lost of much of its dominance in publishing local business listings to Google and other internet services.

Hibu is owned by a large consortium of lenders, “who have already sold off its businesses in Spain and Latin America. Now the remaining British and American operations have been put up for sale,” the Telegraph reported in January.

Hibu, headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom, had filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the United States — its second time in two years — in January 2017, citing some $785 million of debt.

The Telegraph reported the investment bank of N.M. Rothschild and Sons Ltd. in London has been hired to find a buyer.

The company has some 600 employees in the Town Center building, 221 Third Ave. SE, where it moved in late 2016 and making it one of downtown Cedar Rapids’ largest employers.

Hibu’s corporate headquarters had not yet responded to a request for comment.