Heroes change the world, speaker says

04:22PM | Thu, June 06, 2019

07:00AM | Sat, June 01, 2019

By Kayli Reese, The Gazette

Superheroes aren’t what you see in the movies, with high-tech gadgets and Hollywood glamour, said Christina Hernandez, founder and director of Sister Life Ministries.

A superhero is a person who has the potential to change the world by helping others grow, she said.

“You’re making a difference when you make time for the one,” she said during her keynote address Thursday at HER Magazine’s second-annual Women of Achievement Awards.

The event recognized the influence 16 women have had on their communities in the Corridor in a luncheon at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center. It was attend by about 255.

In the past two years, over 150 nominations have been submitted to honor women throughout the area.

Hernandez said everyone offers something meaningful that will affect families, communities and generations to come when they believe in other.

“These women use their influence and positive, contagious energy and leadership to influence others,” she said.

Following Hernandez’s speech, each honoree was introduced and thanked the people who inspired and guided them throughout their lives.

HER Women of Achievement is part of The Gazette.

• Comments: kayli.reese@thegazette.com

By Kayli Reese, The Gazette

