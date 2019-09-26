HER Magazine 2019 Women of Achievement Award Winners

HER Magazine recognized these Women of Achievement at a luncheon in June for their contributions to the community. Nominations for 2020 can be made at thegazette.com/HERnominations2020

Faith Anderson

Farmers State Bank

Faith Anderson demonstrates the value of experiential learning and accepting increased responsibilities. In 2007, she joined Farmers State Bank as vice president of human resources, where she serves as an integral member of the executive management team.

Linda Barnes

Geonetric

As chief operating officer, Linda Barnes has been instrumental in creating Geonetric’s unique work structure of self-organizing teams. Now as CEO, she has led Geonetric’s transformation from its software development roots to a digital marketing agency serving the health care industry.

Myrt Bowers

Retired

Myrt Bowers spent her career making a difference in the lives of others: as a hospital floor nurse, as vice president of patient care for St. Luke’s Hospital, and as executive director of Witwer Senior Center.

Kim Downs

City of Hiawatha

Kim Downs was selected as Hiawatha’s first female city administrator in 2013. In that role, she connects people with needed resources in the community and has made connections with state officials that have benefited the entire metro area.

Dr. DeAnn Fitzgerald

Dr. D.M. Fitzgerald & Associates

Dr. DeAnn Fitzgerald has practiced optometry in Cedar Rapids for 35 years and opened her own practice in 2003. She expanded available resources by treating visual processing dysfunction and offering high performance vision training. She also founded a nonprofit organization to help people around the world.

Kathy Good

Family Caregivers Center of Mercy

After caring for her late husband, Kathy Good helped launch and now leads the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy, the first community-focused caregiver center in the country. Kathy serves on a volunteer basis and has logged more than 10,000 hours of unpaid service to the center since it opened in 2015.

Kathy Lamb

Retired

Kathy Lamb made a big impact in the community while serving as a strong role model for women through her various roles at the Cedar Rapids YMCA. She also elevated the careers and lives of the women who worked for her.

Monica Meyer

Monica’s Restaurant

Monica Meyer overcame illness to achieve success. For the last 20 years, has been the heartbeat of Coralville restaurant Monica’s. In her role of general manager, she instills in her young staff a service mindset that will guide them throughout their careers.

Erin Mitchell

Collins Aerospace

A 2018 Iowa State graduate, Erin Mitchell is an industrial engineer at Collins Aerospace. Through her work with FIRST Robotics, the Society of Women Engineers and NewBoCo, Erin encourages young people to pursue STEM careers. She also co-founded EngiGirl, providing girls with hands-on STEM experiences.

Jaimen Pangborn

The Zach Johnson Foundation

Jaimen Pangborn joined the Zach Johnson Foundation in 2011 and was instrumental in developing and implementing its new Kids on Course program. She provides tutoring, enrichment and mentoring for students to succeed.

Marty Stoll

Shuttleworth & Ingersoll

An attorney and senior vice president at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, Marty Stoll credits her single mother’s efforts to maintain stable housing for her family. To help other families, Marty serves as director and vice chair of the Affordable Housing Network and chair of the Cedar Rapids Affordable

Housing Commission.

Hollie Trenary

Marion Public Library

Hollie Trenary is director of the Marion Public Library, serves as board president of Foundation 2 and leads a coalition of community stakeholders to address homelessness in Marion.

Kim Venner

Tanager Place

Kim Venner serves as vice president of operations at Tanager Place, where she and her team built the integrated health home program from the ground up. The program has been recognized as the leading pediatric integrated health program in the state.

Jeralyn Westercamp

UI Carver College of Medicine

In middle school and high school, Jeralyn Westercamp established two charities to help local kids and families. Today, Jeralyn works for the University of Iowa Physician Assistant Program, is pursuing an M.B.A., and volunteers hundreds of hours to the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

Ruth White

The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success As a high school English teacher and academic advisor to minority students, Ruth White established The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success. Now retired from teaching, Ruth serves as the academy’s executive director on a volunteer basis.

Laurie Worden

Workplace Learning Connection,

Kirkwood Community College

Through her work as director of Workplace Learning Connection at Kirkwood, Laurie Worden gives students a step up. Through her volunteer efforts with Kiwanis Club, she has helped improve the lives of local students and their families.