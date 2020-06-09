Hall-Perrine names Julie Johnson as executive director

The Hall-Perrine Foundation has named Julie Johnson as its executive director beginning June 8.

Johnson will take over for previous executive director, Echo Batson, who has served since 2018.

Johnson, a graduate of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, has been with AEGON Transamerica for nearly 25 years, including nearly nine years with the AEGON Transamerica Foundation.

Johnson has worked throughout her career with foundation processes, financials, grant applicants and grant awards, according to a news release Monday.

Johnson said she hopes to continue to learn the key aspects of the foundation and continue practices of connecting the community. She said that the Hall-Perrine has become an important key within the advancement of philanthropic areas of the community.

“I want to meet with the nonprofits and connect with the leaders within the nonprofits,” Johnson said. “It’s really all about the outreach, getting to know those within the community.”

In 2018, the foundation named Batson as its executive director, taking over from Jack Evans, its president for 22 years. Evans become chairman in 2018, a position he still holds today.

The Hall-Perrine Foundation was incorporated in 1953 as the Hall Foundation. In 1995, the foundation changed its name to the Hall-Perrine Foundation.

“The Hall-Perrine is a key organization,” Johnson said. “I am just honored and excited to be a part of that and carry that forward.”

