Hawkeye Area Community Action Program receives $539,476 federal grant

Hiawatha-based not-for-profit Hawkeye Area Community Action Program will receive a $539,476 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start services.

Head Start is a national program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work with local groups to improve school readiness of children in low-income households from birth to age five.

The not-for-profit, which also provides meals, housing support and financial literacy programming, serves Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Washington counties.