Hawkeye Area Community Action Program receives $539,476 federal grant

Money to benefit HACAP's Head Start services

Temperance Robinson, 3 (left), and Quarissa Watson, 3, reach as high as they can with cow and moon puzzle pieces during
Temperance Robinson, 3 (left), and Quarissa Watson, 3, reach as high as they can with cow and moon puzzle pieces during free play time at the Horizons Head Start program for three and four-year-olds in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Hiawatha-based not-for-profit Hawkeye Area Community Action Program will receive a $539,476 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start services.

Head Start is a national program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work with local groups to improve school readiness of children in low-income households from birth to age five.

The not-for-profit, which also provides meals, housing support and financial literacy programming, serves Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Washington counties.

