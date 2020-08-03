Hawkeye Area Community Action Program receives $539,476 federal grant

Hiawatha-based not-for-profit Hawkeye Area Community Action Program will receive a $539,476 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start services.
Head Start is a national program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work with local groups to improve school readiness of children in low-income households from birth to age five.
The not-for-profit, which also provides meals, housing support and financial literacy programming, serves Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Washington counties.
Want to join the conversation?
Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.
Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.
MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Linn County reports second-highest daily coronavirus case count
- Father shot at boy’s funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday
- Luka Garza stays with Iowa basketball for senior season
- Meet the newest babies of the pandemic: The ducklings at Old MacDonald's farm
- Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller placed on IL by Pittsburgh Pirates
- A fishing trip on the wild side