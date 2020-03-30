Grocers find themselves on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Employees at Gary’s Foods in Mount Vernon go to work every day, putting on an armor of gloves and masks so their customers can get the food and products they need to ride out the coronavirus from the shelter of their homes.

When the first wave of panic hit Gary’s Foods as cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Iowa earlier this month, the local grocery store with 60 employees saw triple the amount of customers than usual, emptying shelves of toilet paper and canned goods.

“We’re used to the panic buying when we have a blizzard, but that only lasts for a day or two,” said Gary’s Foods owner Denny Dietrich, who is also a board member of the Iowa Grocer’s Association. “With a week and a half of panic buying, it not only sucked everything out of the store, but everything out of our warehouse.”

Grocery store workers across the U.S. have found themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their health at risk to serve their communities.

While some employees have opted to stay home during the pandemic, Gary’s Foods has received dozens of applications from people who are either looking for extra work or just want to be helpful.

In an effort to protect staff and customers, Gary’s Foods has implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule, wiping down carts and door handles as often as possible.

The grocery store provides gloves and hand sanitizer for all employees on the clock, and has had some donations of homemade face masks from Lucy Dietrich, Denny Dietrich’s mother, and Arlie Willems.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The store has halted their full-service bakery and is now selling packaged doughnuts. They also temporarily discontinued free coffee available to customers at the front of the store.

Brother’s Market in Lisbon is on a strict cleaning schedule as well and is installing partitions at the register between customers and cashiers. The local grocery store has reduced store hours to allot for extra cleaning.

“I think people are really respectful of the fact the associates and these stores are stepping out,” said Jim Longcor, store director of Brother’s Market, which employs about 30 people. “Most of us haven’t had a day off in four weeks. We’re making sure we’re ready to go and employees are staying safe.”

In Solon, volunteers are delivering groceries to residents from Sam’s Main Street Market. Local residents have offered the grocery store employees gift cards to restaurants and shops “for stepping up,” owner Sam Lensing said.

The store has posted a notice at the door asking customers who feel sick not to come in, instead offering delivery or carryout.

Lensing said some employees are afraid to come into work, so staff is a little tight right now.

“The first week was pretty chaotic,” Lensing said. “Now my worry is people getting so stir crazy they come to the grocery store just to socialize.”

Clark’s Pharmacy, in Cedar Rapids, has closed their gift shop and is asking customers to pick up medication at the drive-up window, curbside or have it delivered.

“Our drive-up window has saved us. There hasn’t been the wait time we feared,” owner Craig Clark said.

Clark’s 15 employees are practicing social distancing “as much as possible,” Clark said, working at stations six feet apart in two rooms and crossing paths as little as possible.

Two employees, a woman who is eight months pregnant and a delivery driver who is in an at-risk age group for COVID-19, have opted to stay home. A temporary delivery driver has been hired.

Clark’s Pharmacy has instituted new policies for deliveries. The delivery driver will take the package to the door, go back to the vehicle and call the patient to let them know their order is waiting.

This also allows the pharmacy to “keep tabs” on patients and make sure they are well enough to come to the door to retrieve their medication, Clark said.

Clark said some patients have been “edgy,” wanting an extra supply of their prescription.

Clark understands that, but if the pharmacy gives everyone an extra supply of their prescription, they will be short in a couple months, he said.

“We’ve always cared deeply for our customers,” Clark said. “Now, it’s more of a personal care for the community. We look at our position during this COVID-19 crisis as keeping the patients out of the hospital.”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com