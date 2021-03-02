Grinnell, Maquoketa and Waukon receive $1.2 million in Community Development Block Grants

Grinnell, Maquoketa and Waukon were among 18 Iowa communities that received first-quarter funding from a total of $6.18 million awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The Community Development Block Grants — funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — are for infrastructure, housing and transportation projects based on “the benefit to low- and moderate-income Iowans, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project,” according to an IEDA news release on Tuesday.

• Grinnell was awarded $391,495 for water treatment improvements.

• Maquoketa received $600,000 for water plant improvements.

• Waukon was given $253,000 for exterior improvement for housing rehabilitation.