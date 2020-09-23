Gov. Reynolds issues nearly $900,000 in Future Ready Iowa grants for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City entities

Businesses, not-for-profits and schools in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City received almost $900,000 in grants for skills training through Future Ready Iowa’s Employer Innovation Fund, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

The grants are aimed to “provide postsecondary training and education to Iowans whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Statewide, 65 entities received grants ranging from about $3,000 to $100,000 for a total of more than $4.3 million.

Twelve of those recipients are in Cedar Rapids or Iowa City.

The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Kirkwood Community College and Willis Dady Emergency Shelter in Cedar Rapids received $100,000. BDC Group, Circle Computer Resources, Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services, Horizons, Cedar Rapids Tank Wash and Involta also received grants.

Other recipients in and near the Corridor included the Iowa Women’s Foundation in Coralville, which received $83,050, and Geater Machining and Manufacturing in Independence, which was $3,546.79. B&D Services, also in Independence, received a $100,000 grant.

The University of Iowa received a $87,890 grant, which will “provide education, skills training, noncredit certifications and support” for at least 100 Iowa residents unemployed because of the pandemic.

“Employers, nonprofits and educators have come up with amazing and innovative solutions to help their fellow Iowans by creating training opportunities in high demand occupations,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in a statement.

“From IT, health care, advanced manufacturing to first responders, these programs will help expand our skilled workforce, diversify our workplaces and help those most affected by the pandemic.”

