Business

Google says issues affecting YouTube, Gmail, Google Cloud in U.S. resolved

The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
By Reuters

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Sunday it had resolved the network congestion in the eastern United States that affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube.

Google said it would conduct an investigation of the outage and make appropriate improvements to the company’s systems to prevent or minimize future recurrence.

Earlier on Sunday, Google said it was experiencing high levels of congestion, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT.

Google said it had identified the root cause, but did not elaborate.

Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com — an outage tracking website — showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 1,800 as of 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.

During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.

“When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don’t know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown,” a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted.

By Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Loebsack makes an early endorsement

What do you want to see in NewBo, Czech Village?

University of Iowa prototyping hub aims to win hearts and minds - by 3D printing them

Westdale shifts vision as retail falters

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coralville woman accused of attacking man with butcher knife

River breaches Hesco barriers, flooding downtown Burlington

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with pickup on I-380

Washington High stepping club embraces black history, culture

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand endorses Rita Hart for 2nd District race

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.